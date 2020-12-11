Most Days
Brent Franson
MakerFounder & CEO, Most Days
PH!, I’m here to share our product, Most Days, that is now open for alpha. We're looking for alpha members to try the product and give us feedback. Hope you'll excuse the low fi video! Due to my own personal journey, I've had extensive exposure to recovery from addiction and mental health issues and became familiar with their frameworks for behavior change. I believe these frameworks can be productized to be applied to all types of change, not just overcoming addiction. It seems to be the little habits we repeat daily, over and over again, that define the quality of our lives. It seems self compassion and focusing on progress over perfection are both required. Most days I will...work out, meditate, get the sleep I need, do the work that helps me be healthy and happy. This system -- one of establishing and sticking with routines that define your goals and encourage progress -- is the center of Most Days. 1. Commit to a routine. With Most Days, you determine a set of habits you want to stick with most days. Create your own or choose from a library of routines created by behavioral health experts on anxiety, depression, general wellness, OCD, sleep, relationship, stress and burnout, loneliness, and weight loss. 2. Hold yourself accountable. Each day, our platform encourages you to check in and simply check yes or no to each habit in your routine. You decide if you’ve completed it or not -- and it’s always okay to mark no. 3. Surround yourself with support. Think of Most Days as a private social network. Your own personal change is more likely to happen if you ask for support from the people closest to you in your life. Each day your routine completion can be shared with the people who follow you for mutual support and accountability. You can equally choose to keep it private. 4. Watch your progress over time. Most Days offers analytics so you can see your progress over time. We’re adding streaks and achievements in the coming month. As the platform evolves, we’ll be able to show you exactly what behaviors drive the most happiness for you. The platform is currently free and available for people who are focused on improving their mental, emotional or physical health, want to track their habits, and like being part of a new platform. If this is you, please give us a try and share your feedback with us. Thanks! Brent
Keeps you engaged on building healthy and long-term habits that will make a difference in your well being!
Awesome stuff from Brent, Brian and team!!!
Great job Brent and John! Excited to try it!