Delphine
HunterProduct Manager, Zopa
From my research on similar memberships, I've found Mossy Earth to have the most comprehensive approach. With in-house biologists, they study the project areas careful and avoid the typical trap of monocultures that most carbon offsetting programs fall into. Instead, they plant native trees, protect or reinstore wildlife habitat and reintroduce species, so the full ecosystem is restored in the long run. They work with local partners but the team is involved in every step of the projects, so they can track progress closely. They're also very approachable (obv small scale helps), the co-founders send you a personalised note when you sign-up, and you can schedule a call with the team to ask questions. Really nice execution!
@delphine2 Thank you for sharing this and a big thank you for being a member and restoring wild ecosystems with us :)
Awesome to see this on producthunt! I've been a mossy earth member for almost a year now and I can only agree with Delphine, it's the best researched and so far only actually sustainable way to help save our climate and protect the environment. Give it a shot if you haven't already.
Great initiative!