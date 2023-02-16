Products
Moss
Ranked #6 for today

Moss

A collaborative canvas built for creative teams

Free
Moss takes the busywork out of creativity. Share your work and keep it in-sync without stopping to source, export, and compress along the way. Head over to our site to try the beta.
Launched in Design Tools, SaaS, Maker Tools
Moss
About this launch
Moss
MossA collaborative canvas built for creatives.
Moss by
Moss
was hunted by
Aiden
in Design Tools, SaaS, Maker Tools. Made by
Aiden
and
Matthew Pflueger
. Featured on February 20th, 2023.
Moss
is not rated yet. This is Moss's first launch.
