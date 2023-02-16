Products
Moss
Ranked #6 for today
Moss
A collaborative canvas built for creative teams
Moss takes the busywork out of creativity. Share your work and keep it in-sync without stopping to source, export, and compress along the way. Head over to our site to try the beta.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
SaaS
,
Maker Tools
by
Moss
About this launch
Moss
A collaborative canvas built for creatives.
Moss by
Moss
was hunted by
Aiden
in
Design Tools
,
SaaS
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Aiden
and
Matthew Pflueger
. Featured on February 20th, 2023.
Moss
is not rated yet. This is Moss's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#6
