Morse

Create, shout out, and discover nearby events in real time

Morse allows you to discover nearby events, find out of the way places and connect with people around you in real time. Creating or shouting out events is simple, whether you are hosting an exhibition or want to give an ad-hoc lesson.
Hey! 👋🏻 I started working on this side project a long time ago, dreaming about a better way to discover things happening in my close surroundings in real-time. After many months of late-night designing and - mostly - coding, we are super happy to finally release an early version of Morse to the public. 👶🏻 Would really love to hear your feedback, looking forward to your help to improve the product!
I saw a project called Shindig on joinhelm.com that reminds me of Morse. One thing I'm thinking about is how Morse differentiates from Facebook groups and so on - is it purely location-based? interest-based? Here's a link to the Shindig project: joinhelm.com/view/project/5dfba1c1b529ef38130cb6ad
