Morphin

A CGI Studio in Your Pocket

Morphin is a CGI studio in your pocket. Put yourself inside of viral reactions GIFs and favorite TV/Movie scenes with just a selfie. 📸
Niv Dror
Niv DrorHunterHiring@nivo0o0 · VC at Shrug Capital
Having admin access to Morphin for the past ~9 months has been the single most powerful tool I've had for getting very busy people to return my emails. If we've texted/tweeted, you've seen me using the GIFs. This has become the default way I respond to people, and when Morphin launches new GIFs it feels like when the new emojis come out, but way more expressive. They've been working on 3D avatar tech for the past 2 years, and finally figured out a consumer use case that really resonates with people: putting you inside of popular reaction GIFs. I have personally referred hundreds of people to their TestFlight, because everyone keeps asking me how I make these. This is a new form of storytelling that puts the audience inside the content, and it expands to short form, and then longer-form video. Here are some teasers 🥂 🐥 https://twitter.com/matthewdelly... 📺 https://www.instagram.com/p/BuwL...
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
I have been waiting for this for a while now after seeing so many gifs!
Nick Nish
Nick Nish@nickjnish · Developer and Product Lover
Oh man. I just spent all day laughing to myself sharing these gifs to my coworkers, friends, and family. Trust me, hilarity is ensured. Onboarding was a cinch. Adding "Celebs" to the mix was brilliant. The tech is impressive. I think @jason said on TWiST years ago that one sign that a product will go viral is that the early adopters feel cool for using it first. I'm definitely experiencing that first hand. To be honest I want to keep this app a secret as long as possible because I want to have all the fun to myself. I'm thoroughly enjoying the puzzled faces and DMs asking "HOW?" I have a GIF of myself as Obama dropping the mic.. Seriously, what more needs to be said?
