  1. Home
  2.  → Morph Plugin for Figma

Morph Plugin for Figma

Create awesome craft

Web App
Design Tools
Productivity
+ 1
#3 Product of the DayToday
Create awesome effects like skeuomorph, neon, glitch, glass, and more - right in Figma! One-click transforms, adjust properties with ease, mix & match. Go creative!
Available for free in the Figma community.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
milan maheshwari
Maker
Product Designer
Designing complex effects in Figma was an uphill task till now. For designers like me who are more focused on the user experience part of a product rather than the nitty-gritty of the craft, I hope this plugin can help unleash our creative potential. And finally, I'm thrilled to share my first product on Product Hunt. I plan to include more effects in the future, till then let your thoughts pour in.
Share