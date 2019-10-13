Morning Ninja
Shivani Patel
Maker
Hello everyone 👋, Me and my friend @rishijash graduated last year and have been working in Tech industry from over a year now. After stating the work life, we realized that life gets mundane very quickly and mediocracy gets over the long term goals. As passionate engineers with goals we wanted to fix that so we decided to build a quick instagram motivation tool: MorningNinja.me. Use it to set alarms from your favorite Instagram Influencer and let them wake you up or when you're on your way to work or getting back from work and feeling demotivated ask Alexa to motive you using our skill and you will be PUMPED UP. 💪 As always, We would love some feedback and happy to answer your questions. 🙏
