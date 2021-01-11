  1. Home
Mornin shows you where you are spending your time so that you can make the most of it. It is a chrome extension that works with Google Calendar.
🙏 Hey Everyone, I'm Mehul and one of the makers of Mornin. I'm an Engineering Lead at Tech Co. As a Manager and Maker, one of the things I have constantly struggled with is balancing my time across different focus areas. This led to a lot of interesting conversations on how we can get better at managing our time. We eventually stumbled upon an 💡 insight that we should start by understanding where we are spending our time. Mornin is a Chrome Extension that sits on top of your Google Calendar and categorises and color codes the events into the following buckets * Planning - what you will be working on in future * Execution - is the actual work. If you are an engineer, this is the time you spent programming or designing architectures. * Reviews - when you are reviewing a report or a peer's work or getting your own work reviewed * People Management - Hiring, Mentorship etc. * Town Halls - are company-wide events Please give it a spin and let us know what you think.
Giacinto Carlucci
CEO & Co-Founder calendbook.com
Seems Cool! How it can distinguish between categories? Keywords? Does it work with other languages?
