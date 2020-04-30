Discussion
Cedric Fung
Maker
Sometimes we just need a quick call to discuss something with fellows, we don't even need face to face with Zoom video. Many feels drained by video conferencing, both mentally and electrically (the devices and bandwidth suffer). To have a good quality video meeting, we need to set up complicated software, to have reliable fast network and to watch ourselves in the screen. We can't find a straight simple service to just start the audio conferencing reliably. So we made Mornin. Open https://mornin.fm and get a room link without registration, without installing apps, share with fellows and talk, easy and clear. Mornin works in all modern browsers reliably, Chrome, Firefox and Safari, both desktop and mobile version. By no registration and no apps, it means that we don't provide you something like "register or install our app to get a better service". We don't make registration and apps and put our full effort make https://mornin.fm work reliably as it is. You get the best Mornin without any further steps.
