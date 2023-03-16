Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Moovby
Moovby

Moovby

Peer to peer car sharing platform

Free
Moovby is a Malaysian peer-to-peer car-sharing platform that lets car owners rent out their vehicles. It provides a flexible and cost-effective option for renters while enabling car owners to earn extra income.
Launched in Android, Cars, Transportation +1 by
Moovby
About this launch
Moovby
MoovbyPeer to peer car sharing platform
0
reviews
11
followers
Moovby by
Moovby
was hunted by
Tareq Bashuaib
in Android, Cars, Transportation. Made by
Tareq Bashuaib
. Featured on March 17th, 2023.
Moovby
is not rated yet. This is Moovby's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#229