Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Güner Bayram
Maker
Moov PH Folk! MoovBuddy is a whole new exercise app. All of the exercise programs are prepared by doctors and physios according to medical literature. Exercises are classified by body parts (like back, neck, knee, etc.) and cases/situations (like at office, long travels, gamers, post-natal, etc.). With more than 60 programs and almost 300 exercises, you can exercise anytime and anywhere you want. With audio instructions and tips, you can do the exercises accurately and effectively. Besides exercises, MoovBuddy gives you evidence-based recommendations in order to prevent possible physical health problems. At your office, you might be notified for correcting your wrong posture :) Our early adapter users are very happy to be advised by MoovBuddy in the way they can understand. MoovBuddy is the best fit for relaxing muscles, relieving pain, correcting posture, strengthening the joints and more. We believe MoovBuddy app could improve life quality. Just download the app to discover exercise programs. Finally, we would love to hear your feedback. And also, A Special Offer for the PH community: with 60% discount 1 Year Premium is $39 for 2 days! Here is the link: https://moovbuddy.com/campaign/p...
UpvoteShare
Great App!
UpvoteShare