Get app
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Moosique
Moosique

Moosique

Custom music subscription to make your content stand out

Payment Required
Moosique replaces unreliable freelancers and the tiring search for library music for one flat monthly fee, with music delivered in 3 days or less.
Launched in
Music
Freelance
Advertising
 by
Moosique
Microsoft Clarity
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
Moosique
MoosiqueCustom music subscription to make your content stand out
0
reviews
17
followers
Moosique by
Moosique
was hunted by
Sebastian Watzinger
in Music, Freelance, Advertising. Made by
Sebastian Watzinger
. Featured on May 24th, 2023.
Moosique
is not rated yet. This is Moosique's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-