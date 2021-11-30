Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
MOOOD
MOOOD
Track your company moood on a daily basis
🏷 Free Options
SaaS
+ 2
Track you company moood daily.
An ultra-simple app in the hand of the team + an ultra powerful dashboard in the hand of management.
Improve your team communication & corporate climate to be more productive.
For remote and hybrid teams also.
🎁 20% DISCOUNT
Login to get promo code
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
43m ago