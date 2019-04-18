Moonlight Broadcasts

Today we’re launching Broadcasts, where you can get alerts when developers who match your criteria are actively looking for work! Apply as a developer to post your availability. Sign up as a company to start hiring developers as contractors or employees.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Emma LawlerMaker@emmalawler24 · Co-founder at moonlightwork.com
Hey Product Hunt, I'm Emma! @philipithomas and I are the founders of Moonlight. We’re on a mission to help the world work together. Moonlight is a professional community of software developers. Companies join to hire engineers and designers as contractors or employees. Today we’re launching the Broadcasts newsletter, where you can get alerts via email or Slack when developers who match your criteria are actively looking for work. Let me know if you have any questions 👋 (P.S. If you're a developer looking for work - join the community and post your first broadcast!)
Upvote (1)Share·