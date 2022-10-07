Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
MoonKid Domains
Ranked #2 for today
MoonKid Domains
Own your name on the Internet
Visit
Upvote 57
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
MoonKid is a fully decentralised domain name protocol similar to .eth but with no governing/centralised oversight.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
by
MoonKid (TLD) ~ Handshake Domains
Secureframe Questionnaires
Ad
Respond to security questionnaires and RFPs fast with AI
About this launch
MoonKid (TLD) ~ Handshake Domains
Own your name on the internet.
0
reviews
251
followers
Follow for updates
MoonKid Domains by
MoonKid (TLD) ~ Handshake Domains
was hunted by
Will Works
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Will Works
. Featured on October 8th, 2022.
MoonKid (TLD) ~ Handshake Domains
is not rated yet. This is MoonKid (TLD) ~ Handshake Domains's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Comments
2
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#95
Report