Nobody loves tedious influencer discovery—but you'll love when influencers reach out to you. Moonio makes it happen. Launch influencer marketing campaigns without manual search. Post your campaign, influencers apply, and Moonio helps you decide 🚀
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We're always open to feedback and love making a connection with others in the PH community. Our team will be around to answer questions and note down feedback, so if you have something on your mind please share!"