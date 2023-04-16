Products
moon

moon

A multi-language monorepo tool

moon is a developer tool for managing monorepos, organizing projects, and running tasks. It supports a multi-language toolchain, an efficient task runner, organizational guard rails, automatic developer environments, and much more!
Launched in Productivity, Software Engineering, Developer Tools by
moon
About this launch
moon by
moon
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Productivity, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Miles Johnson
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
