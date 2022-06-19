Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MOON

MOON

Invest your spare change into crypto automatically

Free
Moon invests spare change automatically from everyday purchases into a crypto coin set based on pre-set risk/reward profiles which compound over the years and go to the moon over the period.
Launched in Investing, Web3, Cryptocurrency by
MOON
About this launch
MOON
Invest your spare change into crypto automatically
0
reviews
0
followers
MOON by
MOON
was hunted by
Saurabh Shukla
in Investing, Web3, Cryptocurrency. Made by
Saurabh Shukla
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
MOON
is not rated yet. This is MOON's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#16