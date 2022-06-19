Products
Home
→
Product
→
MOON
MOON
Invest your spare change into crypto automatically
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Moon invests spare change automatically from everyday purchases into a crypto coin set based on pre-set risk/reward profiles which compound over the years and go to the moon over the period.
Launched in
Investing
,
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
by
MOON
Follow for updates
About this launch
MOON
Invest your spare change into crypto automatically
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
MOON by
MOON
was hunted by
Saurabh Shukla
in
Investing
,
Web3
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Saurabh Shukla
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
MOON
is not rated yet. This is MOON's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#16
Report