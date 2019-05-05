Moon is a Selenium-compatible cross-browser testing platform that can be installed to your private Kubernetes or Openshift cluster. It supports testing in Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge and Android emulators.
Around the web
Selenium: Exploring the MoonFour months have passed since our first article about Moon - a Selenium-compatible browser automation solution created to work in Kubernetes or Openshift cluster. In this article I mostly described our motivation to build such solution and how to quickly try it.
Medium
Selenium: Back to the MoonAlmost 50 years ago the first humans landed to the Moon. That was one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. We in Aerokube team are not the astronauts. Our main activities on the Earth are in browser automation and we are doing our best to launch it to the stars.
Medium
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.