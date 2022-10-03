Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Moolah
Moolah
Automatic coupon hunter
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Automatically find coupon codes and apply the best one to your cart!
Launched in
Amazon
,
Travel
,
Shopping
by
Moolah
LeadDelta
Ad
Social Capital CRM for LinkedIn
About this launch
Moolah
Automatic Coupon Hunter
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Moolah by
Moolah
was hunted by
Alexandre
in
Amazon
,
Travel
,
Shopping
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Moolah
is not rated yet. This is Moolah 's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#75
Report