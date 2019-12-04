  1. Home
  2.  → MOODZ

MOODZ

Ultimate travel gallery to inspire your next vacation

Planning your next holiday and not sure where to go? Select one of the popular tourist destinations and get lost in the the infinite scroll of photos while listening to selected atmospheric music
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Tanya Yakovleva
Tanya Yakovleva
Maker
It all started with a mock landing page I made to try Tailwind CSS in practice. At first, it was just a gallery of London photos (I've spent a few years there and was feeling nostalgic). Then I added a few cities to choose from and added infinite scroll; Then I picked some SoundCloud playlists and added the music checkbox. Long story short, I got so excited with how it turned out that I decided to share it here. It is also my first producthunt launch, yay! What do you guys think? What cities/countries should I add to the list?
UpvoteShare