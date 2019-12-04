Discussion
Tanya Yakovleva
Maker
It all started with a mock landing page I made to try Tailwind CSS in practice. At first, it was just a gallery of London photos (I've spent a few years there and was feeling nostalgic). Then I added a few cities to choose from and added infinite scroll; Then I picked some SoundCloud playlists and added the music checkbox. Long story short, I got so excited with how it turned out that I decided to share it here. It is also my first producthunt launch, yay! What do you guys think? What cities/countries should I add to the list?
