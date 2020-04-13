Hi everyone, Megan Coyle and I created a simple tool to manage stress, and provide valuable information to researchers.
It works by texting (520) 376-2020 with how you’re feeling that day. You’ll get a response of how many others are feeling the same, and a dashboard to track your mood.
PHers! We just launched Moody, a simple phone number you text to track your mood during this pandemic. Here's a couple quick answers to some questions we've gotten so far: - Moody doesn't require any information from you, just your phone number and your mood as you self-report it - There's no sign up, just start texting - After you text, we'll tell you how many other folks reported the same mood Please reach out or let us know if you have any other questions!
Love this. Always makes me nostalgic for http://www.cubancouncil.com/work...
