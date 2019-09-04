Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Moods & Songs 2.0
Moods & Songs 2.0
Find and ask for music recommendations for different moods🎶
Android
iPhone
+ 4
get it
UPVOTE
9
Moods and Songs is a social media app where users post requests/advices about the right song to listen to in a certain mood they are in and other users can comment their posts.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send