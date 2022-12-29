Products
This is the latest launch from Moodistory
See Moodistory’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Moodistory
Ranked #11 for today
Moodistory
Your privacy-respecting, low-effort mood tracker app.
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Moodistory is a beautiful, easy to use and highly customizable mood tracking app that highly respects user's privacy.
Launched in
Android
,
Quantified Self
,
Health
by
Moodistory
About this launch
Moodistory
Your low-effort mood tracker, highly respecting your privacy.
1
review
5
followers
Follow for updates
Moodistory by
Moodistory
was hunted by
Chris
in
Android
,
Quantified Self
,
Health
. Made by
Chris
. Featured on January 1st, 2023.
Moodistory
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on August 20th, 2018.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#170
Report