This is the latest launch from Moodistory
See Moodistory’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Moodistory
Moodistory
Ranked #11 for today

Your privacy-respecting, low-effort mood tracker app.

Free Options
Moodistory is a beautiful, easy to use and highly customizable mood tracking app that highly respects user's privacy.
Launched in Android, Quantified Self, Health by
About this launch
MoodistoryYour low-effort mood tracker, highly respecting your privacy.
1review
5
followers
Moodistory by
was hunted by
Chris
in Android, Quantified Self, Health. Made by
Chris
. Featured on January 1st, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on August 20th, 2018.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#170