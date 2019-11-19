Discussion
Hi everyone! This started as a childhood dream to create a Smile Machine. Which then led to a real life compliment box on my kitchen table (aka a tissue box for compliments #revolutionary #innovation). And that led to our first app, Brighten (anonymous compliments), which launched a couple years ago. Alec and I are childhood best friends who make apps together and our company mission has always been to "make positivity cool." After building a smile recognition camera for a positive news app (Moodboost News), and playing with Snapkit, we decided to put a fresh spin on the anonymous compliments thing. So now here's Moodboost, to help everyone laugh and smile more, take life less seriously, and spread positivity of course. Our goal is 10 million smiles. HOW IT WORKS: 1) Post your Moodboost question on Snapchat. 2) Friends send replies (they don't need the app) to try to make you laugh/smile. When you open a message, the app detects if you smile IRL. 3) Share your fave replies back to Snap. TLDR we wanna make it as easy as possible to make a friend smile.
