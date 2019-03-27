Bite-sized positive news stories. The #1 app for good news. Available for iOS and Android.
Austin KevitchMaker@austinkevitch
Hi everyone! We built moodboost to solve a personal itch we felt when reading / watching / hearing all the overwhelmingly negative news these days. It's obviously important to stay informed, but to have an accurate perspective, it's important to hear about *good* news as well. There's a bunch of science on why consuming positive news is like "an apple a day" for your mental health. Our goal is to make it super easy to see the good happening in the world. Keeping it simple for now with bite-sized positive news stories. PS - we added some (optional) easter egg features to make it a fun experience, like a smile detection camera that shoots confetti whenever you smile 😊🎉
