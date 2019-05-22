Moodbit
Check your team's mood with AI and Sentiment Analysis
Moodbit is a People Analytics tool that can help you predict and prevent burnout, risk of turnover , and forecast team performance using AI and Sentiment Analysis.
Tuning Into Emotions To Boost Morale And Drive ProductivityThink you know the mood of your team members? Think everyone is giving you 100%? And what about yourself? Sometimes it's difficult for founders to tune into themselves let alone a team. Enter Miho Shoji, a serial entrepreneur who was born in Bolivia ...
Forbes
Miho ShojiMaker@mihoshoji · Entrepreneur
Hi! This is the Moodbit team! Please take a look at the tool we developed to prevent and predict turnover or burnout and keep the best talents with you :)
