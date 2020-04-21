Deals
mood
mood
listen your feelings
Music
We love listening to music, but most of the time we can't decide what we want to listen to. mood plays music according to our current feelings.
It has a simple interface. It's free. It's fast to discover music.
Enjoy mood!
37 minutes ago
Oguzhan Unalir
Its good when you cant decide what to listen but rather you can describe what you feel like. Also you can discover new songs and genres.
