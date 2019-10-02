Discussion
Yoshihisa Masaki
Maker
Hi, I'm Yoshihisa Masaki, developer and designer of "Mood". "Mood" is mood dairy for iPhone which simple and clean app. Mood is for people like to record your life and moment. Intuitively browse recorded mood changes in bar chart and see your mood wave. - Cute mood - Support note, photo, video and location - Reminder for prevent forget to write diary - Entry can edit any time - Auto save - Draft entry for not lost your draft mood diary - Backup & Sync with iCloud (Premium only) Thank you to everyone in the community. Please, reach out with questions, feedback, and thoughts. My #1 goal is to build a journal app that works for you. What are you missing today? What features do you wish existed? Share your thoughts, and let's work together to build the best journal app out there. 😁
This keeps crashing :(
@jocelyn_shieh Sorry for inconvenience and thank you for try it. Is it crash immediately after launch app?
