MooCow 3.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Big fan of @_scottjulian's apps — straightforward, honest, and well designed. There are a lot of skeevy apps in the App Store that offer similar functionality (i.e. protecting your media with Face ID or a passcode) but are sadly often riddled with ads and trackers. Not the case with MooCow! It doesn't even connect to the internet (except to allow you to upgrade with an IAP)! Here's what's new in v3.0: - macOS File Sharing! - Preserve Creation Dates! - New Icons! - Improved Performance! - Animated Gifs! - Custom Grid Sizes! - Updated UI/UX - Sorting! - New App Icons!
UpvoteShare