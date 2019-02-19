Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → monylo

monylo

Don't get scammed with travel money again.

get it

Monylo was created to keep people safe and organized during their travels. Because not knowing which notes and coins are used in the country that you’re visiting might cause you a lot of troubles.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Jan Slováček
Jan Slováček
Makers
Jan Slováček
Jan Slováček
Filip Klečka
Filip Klečka
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jan Slováček
Jan SlováčekMaker@jan_slovacek · Czech tech entrepreneur.
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 Here is my new app called monylo. 👨‍💻 Monylo was created to keep people safe and organized during their travels. Because not knowing which notes and coins are used in the country that you’re visiting might cause you a lot of troubles. So I wanted people to be well aware of the local currency of their destination before they visit an unknown country! 🚀 That’s why monylo is here. It saves your time, money and protects you from scams. 🙌 🌎 💰 Checking local currency and current rates has never been easier! Stay safe. Enjoy your travels. Use and share monylo! ❤️ Thank you everyone for your feedback.
Upvote ·