Monylo was created to keep people safe and organized during their travels. Because not knowing which notes and coins are used in the country that you’re visiting might cause you a lot of troubles.
Jan SlováčekMaker@jan_slovacek · Czech tech entrepreneur.
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 Here is my new app called monylo. 👨💻 Monylo was created to keep people safe and organized during their travels. Because not knowing which notes and coins are used in the country that you’re visiting might cause you a lot of troubles. So I wanted people to be well aware of the local currency of their destination before they visit an unknown country! 🚀 That’s why monylo is here. It saves your time, money and protects you from scams. 🙌 🌎 💰 Checking local currency and current rates has never been easier! Stay safe. Enjoy your travels. Use and share monylo! ❤️ Thank you everyone for your feedback.
