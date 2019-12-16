Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Valentin Perez
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Excited to share Monthly with this community. We'd love to hear your feedback. We've transformed online education from passive consumption into immersive, month-long learning experiences focused on doing and creating. Our classes are taught by the most engaging teachers in the world: We've partnered with the top YouTubers and experts to design these new kinds of classes. When you join one of our classes, you join a peer group of 20 other learners around the world (you can also sign up with friends!). You start the class on the same day and take the class together. Our immersive, step-by-step, 30-day curriculums include personalized feedback, project submissions with deadlines to keep you accountable, and interaction with your favorite creators. Whether it's a realistic portrait or 3 songs, by the end of each class, you'll have created something worth sharing. ________________________________ In our music production class (https://learnmonthly.com/andrew-...), you'll write and produce 3 polished songs in 30 days (and become a better music producer in the process). You'll learn from mega-YouTuber and super-versatile producer Andrew Huang. In our art class, (https://learnmonthly.com/ten-hun...), you'll paint a stunning, imagination-inspired painting in 30 days (and become a better artist in the process). You'll learn from internationally-renowned mural artist Ten Hundred. In our singing class, (https://learnmonthly.com/stevie-...), you'll become a better singer in 30 days (and record a pro-sounding final performance). You'll learn from #1 vocal coach Stevie Mackey (who's worked J Lo, Selena Gomez, Adam Levine, Kanye, Coldplay, etc. and was the vocal coach for the first 8 seasons of The Voice). ________________________________ We've been running these classes for the past few months and our students seem to really love them: "This was the most productive 30 days of my life" - Paul S. "This was the best course I have ever taken." - Keith T. "Definitely the best online class I've ever taken! I'm beyond happy, thank you." - Ingrid M. “I got everything that this class advertised I would and more!" - Bethany P. "This was the coolest month this year!!" -Ola M. "This has been one of the best decisions I've ever made" - Justin R. "This class was great! Tons of value! This platform is unlike any other." - LaTonya P. "Literally life changing." -Orhan B. ________________________________ Despite working full-time jobs or being full-time students, most people spent 5-12 hours per week on Monthly, immersing themselves in the creative process. Last month, 20,000 projects were submitted on Monthly (songs, paintings, etc.). We want a world where anyone, anywhere can engage in incredible learning experiences. We want to spread the "learning and creating" bug. ________________________________ Enrollment for our January 2020 classes are now open (and enrollment closes December 22). We think signing up for a class is an amazing way to set a creative New Year's Resolution. And, like our other students, you'll actually probably stick with it :) The four classes running in January are: - Complete Music Production (https://learnmonthly.com/andrew-...) with Andrew Huang - Draw & Paint Your Imagination (https://learnmonthly.com/ten-hun...) with Ten Hundred - Sing Anything Like a Pro (https://learnmonthly.com/stevie-...) with Stevie Mackey - Write & Produce Pop Songs (https://learnmonthly.com/blanks-...) with Blanks Let me know if you have any questions!
Valentin and Max are incredible...Monthly will be a massive success. :)
Maker
@jrdngonen thanks!!
This is cool!
Cool project, looking forward to see the next courses coming!
