Montera V4
A central place for work, designed for collaboration
#2 Product of the DayToday
Montera is a central place for work, no matter what industry your are in.
It's a technology-driven platform to fully sustain your work requirements, from discussing with your collaborators to setting up any day-to-day processes you might need.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Sergiu FinciucMaker@sefinciuc · Founder
Hello! My name is Sergiu and I'm a co-founder at Montera, which is basically high-end workspaces designed for collaboration. We're a self-funded team of 3 and we've worked on it for the past 1 year to achieve it to a level that could compete against the biggest products out there like Asana, Slack, Trello, and others. Montera got to a point where we can proudly recommend it to other entrepreneurs, freelancers or agencies so that they could improve their workflow and let things run smoothly. This is done through workspaces, consisted of 4 add-ons: Chat, Tasks, Docs & Files and Invoices. You can customize each workspace, and each add-on within it at a level that you could accomplish anything you could imagine. With our latest release (V4) we're very excited to get this platform to become a game changer in the collaboration space across industries (Marketing, Operations, Design, Startup) We would highly appreciate any feedback or suggestion you might have, especially if you use any software for collaboration or think about using one. Thank you!
Upvote Share·