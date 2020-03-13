Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Montblanc MB 01
Montblanc MB 01
Montblanc's first set of luxurious headphones
Music
Wearables
+ 1
The Montblanc MB 01 Smart Headphones combine elegance and functionality. Made of fine materials like aluminum, silicone and leather. Active noise cancelling, Google Assistant, comfort and foldability make them a great travel companion.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
43 minutes ago
Luxury watchmaker Montblanc debuts its own spin on noise-cancelling headphones
(Image credit: Montblanc) Montblanc, known for its luxury pens and watches, is debuting its Montblanc Smart Headphones that bring a premium polish to the audio game. As expected from the brand that brought you the Montblanc Summit 2 smartwatch, the Qualcomm-powered Montblanc Smart Headphones are chic but not extensively ornate.
Montblanc's first headphones are predictably luxurious and expensive
Montblanc has unveiled its first set of headphones: the wireless, noise-canceling MB 01 Smart Headphones. They're built for luxury and long flights, and are predictably expensive compared to other popular models, costing $595. It's easy to strike down a newcomer (and a bold one, at that) to such a crowded and competitive market, but there are a few reasons to believe these might be worth checking out.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send