Montblanc MB 01

Montblanc's first set of luxurious headphones

The Montblanc MB 01 Smart Headphones combine elegance and functionality. Made of fine materials like aluminum, silicone and leather. Active noise cancelling, Google Assistant, comfort and foldability make them a great travel companion.
Luxury watchmaker Montblanc debuts its own spin on noise-cancelling headphones(Image credit: Montblanc) Montblanc, known for its luxury pens and watches, is debuting its Montblanc Smart Headphones that bring a premium polish to the audio game. As expected from the brand that brought you the Montblanc Summit 2 smartwatch, the Qualcomm-powered Montblanc Smart Headphones are chic but not extensively ornate.
Montblanc's first headphones are predictably luxurious and expensiveMontblanc has unveiled its first set of headphones: the wireless, noise-canceling MB 01 Smart Headphones. They're built for luxury and long flights, and are predictably expensive compared to other popular models, costing $595. It's easy to strike down a newcomer (and a bold one, at that) to such a crowded and competitive market, but there are a few reasons to believe these might be worth checking out.
