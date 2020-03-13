Montblanc MB 01

Montblanc's first headphones are predictably luxurious and expensive Montblanc has unveiled its first set of headphones: the wireless, noise-canceling MB 01 Smart Headphones. They're built for luxury and long flights, and are predictably expensive compared to other popular models, costing $595. It's easy to strike down a newcomer (and a bold one, at that) to such a crowded and competitive market, but there are a few reasons to believe these might be worth checking out.