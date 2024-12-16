Launches
Monologue
Your AI-cohost for your next video/podcast
Monologue is your personal AI-cohost for your next video/podcast. How it works: 1) Describe your topic 2) Have a conversation with AI 3) Share video clips of your conversation
Marketing
Audio
Video
Monologue
About this launch
Monologue
Your AI-cohost for your next video/podcast.
Monologue by
Monologue
Vidy Thatte
Marketing
Audio
Video
Michael Li
Rafi Rizwan
. Featured on December 17th, 2024.
Monologue
is not rated yet. This is Monologue's first launch.
