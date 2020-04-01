Discussion
Hey Product Hunt, I made an app called MonkeyMind for macOS. Here’s the problem I had and the solution I came up with: 🤔 Problem While working, I get easily distracted when something unrelated pops into my mind. The urge to check twitter, the news, look up that one thing on Wikipedia, a new idea - and suddenly I’m out of the flow. I’ve always kept a piece of paper around to jot that stuff down. Get it out of my mind, I can always check it later. But paper is a hassle and I wanted something even quicker. 💻 Solution So what now? A global keyboard shortcut would be perfect. Spotlight (or Alfred) on Mac is great for quick keyboard-only interactions. I built an Automator action, that could add text to Reminders, but it was slow and cumbersome. I kept searching, but found nothing that was native on the Mac and did what I wanted. So I built a lightweight little Mac App that’s in the Menu Bar and has a global shortcut to quickly add items. You can check off any items added to the list, set a custom shortcut - and of course it has a dark mode. I’d love to know what you think! And as an added bonus for all you Hunters: if you “just keep shipping”, you can unlock a little extra 😉
