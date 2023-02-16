Products
MonkCircles
MonkCircles
Deliver a happily ever after to your tenants
MonkCircles is the ultimate community platform for managed real-estate spaces. Connect like-minded people with smart algorithms, build, engage and sell a wide variety of amenities, events, and services that add to your revenue stream.
Launched in
Android
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
MonkCircles
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
MonkCircles by
MonkCircles
was hunted by
TheHouseMonk
in
Android
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
TheHouseMonk
. Featured on February 16th, 2023.
MonkCircles
is not rated yet. This is MonkCircles's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#50
Week rank
#202
