Become the disciplined version of yourself

Free
This is the only productivity app you need, as it uses the science-backed principles of habit change outlined in Atomic Habits. Tiny changes, remarkable results! Think big. Start Small. Use Monk Mode.
Productivity
Games
Fireberry
Fireberry
About this launch
was hunted by
Mirza MS Baig
in Productivity, Games. Made by
Mirza MS Baig
. Featured on June 6th, 2024.
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 9th, 2023.
