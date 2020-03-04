Discussion
Alex-D
Maker
Hello! I am Alexandre Demode, a French full-stack developer and co-creator of Monitoror. With Jean-Sébastien, we needed pretty wallboard to follow the work of a team across multiple projects, multiple tools, and we wanted an overview of all those things on one screen. No tools were satisfying us, so we created one: Monitoror. There are already some features and service support which should cover most of the usages. Other services are in the queue like GitLab, Prometheus, etc. Feel free to come to post your tile type suggestions in the project's GitHub issues! This wallboard can also be used on phone, tiles will be shown as a list. You can use it to monitor IT things, but also project management, or even home automation: display temperatures, light state, network state, etc. over HTTP using HTTP-* tile types. Hope you will enjoy it!
