Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Omar
Maker
Hello Product hunt community! I am happy to share with you Monitoro, a SaaS to monitor pages for changes, extract structured data and send it to a webhook of your choice. I build it initially to scratch my own itch, monitoring e-commerce websites of varying natures to watch price changes for some products I'm interested on. Shoot me any questions and I'll be happy to answer. Check it out!
Upvote (1)Share
Looks great, been looking for something like this since changedetection went offline... thanks for putting this together! A few quick questions - what's the expected price post-beta, are there any plans for intermediate tiers, and on the free plan, the 250 requests are per day/month?
UpvoteShare