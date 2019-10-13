Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Monitoro

Monitoro

Monitor webpages and get fresh data sent to your webhooks.

#2 Product of the DayToday
Stop wasting time opening websites to see if something has changed.
Every time a webpage changes, Monitoro calls your webhook with up-to-date data.
Overall, Monitoro:
1- Scrapes structured data
2- Watches data for changes
3- Sends fresh data to webhooks
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Omar
Omar
Maker
Hello Product hunt community! I am happy to share with you Monitoro, a SaaS to monitor pages for changes, extract structured data and send it to a webhook of your choice. I build it initially to scratch my own itch, monitoring e-commerce websites of varying natures to watch price changes for some products I'm interested on. Shoot me any questions and I'll be happy to answer. Check it out!
Upvote (1)Share
Neeldhara
Neeldhara
Looks great, been looking for something like this since changedetection went offline... thanks for putting this together! A few quick questions - what's the expected price post-beta, are there any plans for intermediate tiers, and on the free plan, the 250 requests are per day/month?
UpvoteShare