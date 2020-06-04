Deals
MonitorControl
MonitorControl
Control your external monitor brightness&volume on your Mac
Mac
Productivity
+ 2
Control your external monitor brightness, contrast or volume directly from a menulet or with keyboard native keys.
Giulio Michelon
Hunter
I envied for years the Cinema Display feature that let you control the brightness. Now I can finally have it on every external monitor! I'm so happy!
an hour ago
