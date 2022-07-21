Products
Moni
Ranked #7 for today
Moni
Tracking and analytics app for web3 assets - NFTs & Tokens
Moni is the easiest way to track and analyze your tokens and NFTs. Users can discover new trending assets, view charts, get the latest news, and analyze off-chain and on-chain data.
Moni Alpha Community here:
https://discord.com/invite/eqdaqqqnx8
Launched in
Crypto
Web3
NFT
by
Moni
About this launch
Moni
Tracking and analytics app for web3 assets: NFTs & Tokens 👾
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Moni by
Moni
was hunted by
Garri Gabrelian 👾
in
Crypto
Web3
NFT
. Made by
Garri Gabrelian 👾
Maxim Bolotov
Никита Лебедев
ivan
Artem Militonian
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
Moni
is not rated yet. This is Moni 's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#99
