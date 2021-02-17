discussion
David Bištiak
Maker
Hey PH 👋, David from Moneto here. After months of sheer hard work, I’m excited to open Moneto to everyone. I started Moneto because running a business with guesstimates, or with spreadsheets was a no-deal for me. I’m not a number person but a visual learner so a simple chart that anyone can understand by just a look is a game-changer. You don’t have to be a finance pro to understand your business numbers. Moneto transforms financial data into a chart that helps you immediately understand your business numbers in the past, present, and future. It’s a financial playground, a visual tool to help you understand, monitor, plan, and forecast. 👱🏻♂️ made for humans 💅🏻 made easy to use 💪🏻 made to empower your decisions I find it funny how most decision-makers track website visitors, blog readings, interactions on social media posts and wonder why they fail. It’s because they don’t track the most important metric - business finances. So don't play a dangerous guessing game with your money. We're offering a lifetime deal exclusively for product hunt action-takers: https://monetohq.com/producthunt The offer ends this week! Not sure yet? Try a free demo and play with the dummy data. We’re still in the early stages and have a long way to go. We look forward to hearing your feedback and are happy to answer any questions. Have a great day, – David
Looks great and easy to use. Congrats on the launch!
@patonemecek Thanks a lot!
Cool, gonna try asap!!
Just what I need to manage finances. Time to move away from those unproductive & inefficient spreadsheets. The simple and clean UI is definitely a hit!
