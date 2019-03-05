Moneon is a free financial app for everyone out there who wants to start tracking their money or to make this process as efficient as possible. We got you 🙌
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Savelii KovalenkoMaker@savelii · Marketing Manager, CleverPumpkin
Hi, Hunters! 5️⃣ years ago Moneon started as a side project to help our team track the finances. Apparently, it wasn’t just us who needed Moneon in their lives. More than 500k downloads and numerous App Store features show us how special Moneon really is. 💥 Moneon has all the features you expect to see in a financial app: tracker, notes, categories, budgets, a built-in calculator. All of those main features are free forever. It’s been free for the last five years, and it’ll always remain this way. This basic set is complemented by paid features like shared wallets, debt control, reports and beyond. It makes Moneon the ultimate financial tool to track and eventually save money. 👀 But what makes Moneon stand out among all other expense trackers? No bank accounts and needless transfers between them — all your transactions belong to a single wallet. Add only those transactions that make sense to you. To do so just use voice input, the widget or an in-app button. And people all around the world do it every day. So from day one of Moneon developing we’ve kept privacy at the forefront. We never share users’ data with the third parties or sell it to other companies. 🚀 Remember, it’s always a good time to start managing your finances. It creates a financial awareness, shows you opportunities for savings and makes your goals achievable. Moneon will help you to start as smooth as possible. We’d love to get feedback from you so please feel free to share it in the comments below!
Upvote (5)Share·
Jitesh Dugar@jitesh_dugar · Indie Hacker
Nice app. But, that 'Google Play' logo on your website is outdated. It was changed almost 3.5 years ago.
Upvote (1)Share·
Savelii KovalenkoMaker@savelii · Marketing Manager, CleverPumpkin
@jitesh_dugar thanks for the feedback! Can you please tell me more what to do you mean by "it was changed almost 3.5 years ago"? The thing is the Android version is one year old and this logo we use for a year and a half. Thanks!
Upvote Share·