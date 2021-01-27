mondrian.fun

discussion
Ben Graves
Maker
Creative coder
This was a fun personal project I completed during the COVID-19 lockdown. I wanted to create a virtual art studio and gallery space where people could create artwork and enjoy other people's work. I wanted to explore the idea of limiting the set of tools available to the user to encourage creativity whilst giving the works a sense of continuity. I used the artistic style of Piet Mondrian, a 20th Century Dutch artist best known for his work with perpendicular lines and the use of the primary colours to create an online space celebrating this iconic artistic style. This project created challenges in both design and engineering. I enjoyed the interaction design challenge of recreating the painting process digitally and exploring how this could be scaled down to mobile devices. I also devised an interesting method of storing the paintings people produced as binary trees rather than images to maximise rendering speed and quality, which you can see more about here https://bengrav.es/project/mondrian
