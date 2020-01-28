Discussion
Nazlı Temurtaş
Hey folks! I’m Nazlı one of the co-founders. With Monday Hero, you can convert Sketch design into Swift code. Define your components and code preferences before exporting your Xcode project. In the Xcode project, you can find layout as Storyboard or only Swift code with constraints, colors, fonts, assets. In mid-2018, we started Monday Hero with a single bold mission — To help developers create beautiful apps in the most efficient and fast way. Actually we are also solving our own problems in the first place. Every new design of a mobile app, or new additional screens that will be added to an existing mobile app, developers repeat the same set of actions. They analyze the screen design, get the measures of paddings, fonts, colors, export assets, deal with pixels and implement those bunch of tiny details to their project source code. After a while, developers are repeating the same set of UI codes, creating lists, detail pages and so on. These detailed and predictable works consume precious engineering time. ⏳ With Monday Hero you can: * Upload Sketch files and share with your team * Download design specs * Get your code as Storyboard & Swift code or as only Swift Code * Choose your code preferences in your project * Download colors, fonts and assets as a bundle We’d love to hear your feedback and answer any questions! If you like Monday Hero and want to subscribe, email to nazli@mondayhero.io for the 25% off for 3 months
It was done by someone I don't doubt would do a good job, and it seems that it really provides convenience. congratulations guys. I wish you continued success
Thank you so much for your opinions , We are happy to hear that :) @mehmet_mirac_aticioglu
