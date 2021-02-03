monday.com CRM

discussion
Lanre Akinyemi
Hunter
Biz Dev & Sales @Product Hunt
Super interesting to see monday.com expand into the CRM space - I've always thought that the task management flow was very similar to a CRM flow. If you use monday.com for other parts of your business, it makes sense to add on this CRM function and have one tool for everything. Similar to the acquisition of Slack by Salesforce, companies are extending their ecosystems to cover most use cases. Q: Will this centralization be a deciding factor in picking which program you use?
