  1. Home
  2.  → monday.com CRM

monday.com CRM

The easy-to-use CRM solution customizable to every business

Productivity
Sales
SaaS
monday.com is a powerful CRM solution giving you a 360° overview of every customer in one centralized place. Easily connect the dots between leads and sales reps, clients and onboarding, marketing, and more.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Lanre Akinyemi
Hunter
Biz Dev & Sales @Product Hunt
Super interesting to see monday.com expand into the CRM space - I've always thought that the task management flow was very similar to a CRM flow. If you use monday.com for other parts of your business, it makes sense to add on this CRM function and have one tool for everything. Similar to the acquisition of Slack by Salesforce, companies are extending their ecosystems to cover most use cases. Q: Will this centralization be a deciding factor in picking which program you use?
Share