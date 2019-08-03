Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Monday
Monday
A tool for running local apps and/or forward others
Developer Tools
GitHub
+ 1
Monday is a microservice developer tool.
This CLI tool allows you to define a configuration to work with both local applications (Go, NodeJS, Rust or others) and forward some other applications over Kubernetes in case you don't want to run them locally.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
25 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Vincent Composieux
Maker
I hope you will enjoy using this tool. Please do not hesitate to give me feedbacks in order to improve it.
Upvote
Share
7 hours ago
Send