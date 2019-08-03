Log InSign up
Monday

A tool for running local apps and/or forward others

Monday is a microservice developer tool.
This CLI tool allows you to define a configuration to work with both local applications (Go, NodeJS, Rust or others) and forward some other applications over Kubernetes in case you don't want to run them locally.
Vincent Composieux
Vincent Composieux
Maker
I hope you will enjoy using this tool. Please do not hesitate to give me feedbacks in order to improve it.
