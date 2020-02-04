monday 2.0

  1. Home
Monday.com's new operating system includes a marketplace, enabling developers to create and package apps, custom widgets, and workflows for use by their own organization or for commercial use by other organizations.
Nick Smith
Monday was a lifesaver during our relaunch of Geckoboard just last week. On the marketing team we had hundreds, no, THOUSANDS of parts to the project that needed taking care of over the past few months, and Monday made keeping track of them super-easy. The flexibility of being able to switch up processes as they evolved also took a lot of stress away, as often we could make changes to our processes right there in our planning meetings. Excited to see the platform evolving!
Patrick Loonstra
Love Monday, but what is new on this 2.0 version? It looks like it is just another way to look at the product, they call it now a WorkOS. So it seems to be a marketing way to get attention, not a real big new release with new and better features. Or am I missing someting?
