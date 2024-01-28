Products
MonBotAchat
MonBotAchat
Your personal shopping assistant for product recommendations
Experience smart shopping with our AI assistant: Get personalized recommendations, deals, and product comparisons for tech, fashion, beauty, leisure, and more. (Exclusively in France for now)
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Search
by
MonBotAchat
About this launch
MonBotAchat by
MonBotAchat
was hunted by
Ludovic Rubin
in
. Made by
Ludovic Rubin
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
MonBotAchat
is not rated yet. This is MonBotAchat's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
