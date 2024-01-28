Products
MonBotAchat

Your personal shopping assistant for product recommendations

Experience smart shopping with our AI assistant: Get personalized recommendations, deals, and product comparisons for tech, fashion, beauty, leisure, and more. (Exclusively in France for now)
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Search
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
23
followers
MonBotAchat by
was hunted by
Ludovic Rubin
in Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce, Search. Made by
Ludovic Rubin
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is MonBotAchat's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-